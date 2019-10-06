|
Brooxie V. Palmer
Memphis - Brooxie V. Palmer, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019, six days from her 91st birthday. Brooxie was born October 10, 1928 in Parsons, TN to the late Harvey and Ethel Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James C. Palmer, her brother Odus Johnson and sister Eloise Churchwell. She is survived by her daughters Jamie Palmer and Jeanie Palmer Dowdle, son in law Wayne Dowdle, grandchildren Clint Dowdle (Catherine), Brooks Dowdle Ward (Matthew), Blair Dowdle Mann (Kyle) and her great grandchildren Denton & McKenna Dowdle and Palmer Ward. She was very close to her brother in law Rick Palmer (Judy) and her niece Patricia Busby (Mickey) and was also survived by many extended family members.
Brooxie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she shared His love with her Waypoint Baptist church family, and her many beloved friends. She was truly loved by all who knew her .
A visitation for Brooxie will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019