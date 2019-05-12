Services
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
West Tennessee Military Cemetery's Committal Room
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Alexander Welch Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Alexander Welch Jr. Obituary
Bruce Alexander Welch, Jr.

Murfreesboro - Bruce Alexander Welch, Jr. (born December 07, 1945) passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the VA Alvin C. York Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a dedicated father and husband, a retired USPS bulk mail center manager in Memphis, TN and decorated United States Army Sergeant, who served honorably in the Vietnam War. He leaves behind his wife, Zan Miller Welch, four sisters, six children and 14 grandchildren and two great grand children. Services will be held to commemorate his life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the West Tennessee Military Cemetery's Committal Room at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that there be no flowers sent. Instead, please send all gifts to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.