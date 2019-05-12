|
Bruce Alexander Welch, Jr.
Murfreesboro - Bruce Alexander Welch, Jr. (born December 07, 1945) passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the VA Alvin C. York Home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a dedicated father and husband, a retired USPS bulk mail center manager in Memphis, TN and decorated United States Army Sergeant, who served honorably in the Vietnam War. He leaves behind his wife, Zan Miller Welch, four sisters, six children and 14 grandchildren and two great grand children. Services will be held to commemorate his life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the West Tennessee Military Cemetery's Committal Room at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that there be no flowers sent. Instead, please send all gifts to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019