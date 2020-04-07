|
Bruce Hill Hill
Arlington - Bruce Hill Person passed away at his home on April 5, 2020 at the age of 73. Bruce was a Navy veteran and retired from BellSouth after 31 years of service. His family and friends can be comforted with the knowledge that he had professed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and he was ready to meet him. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Lovett Person, and three fur babies Hope, Misty, and Libby. His parents, Bruce and Virginia preceded him in death. To honor Bruce's memory please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541, Mid-South Food Bank, P.O. Box 2044, Memphis, TN 38101-2044, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020