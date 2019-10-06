Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burnan Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burnan "B.b." Decker


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burnan "B.b." Decker Obituary
Burnan "B.B." Decker

Cordova - Burnan "B.B." Decker, age 91, passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019. "B.B." was born August 10, 1928 In Thayer, MO.

He Is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nell Decker, his sisters, Beth Childress and Dorlene Lamb, His sons, Robert "Bobby" and Charles William Dye, 8 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren.

A visitation for "B.B." will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burnan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now