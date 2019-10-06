|
Burnan "B.B." Decker
Cordova - Burnan "B.B." Decker, age 91, passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019. "B.B." was born August 10, 1928 In Thayer, MO.
He Is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nell Decker, his sisters, Beth Childress and Dorlene Lamb, His sons, Robert "Bobby" and Charles William Dye, 8 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren.
A visitation for "B.B." will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019