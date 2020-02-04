|
Burton Broxterman
Denver, CO - Burton Fredilion Broxterman lived larger than life and died peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was 84.
Born and raised in Seneca, KS, he moved to Memphis, TN to reunite with family after serving in the Army at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico during the Korean War. He graduated from Memphis State University with a bachelor's in accounting in 1962 and a Juris Doctorate in 1967. At Memphis State, he met and married Janice Creagh. They had four children and later settled in Albuquerque, NM in 1972. Although he loved the New Mexico he had discovered during his tour of duty, he remained fond of his Tennessee roots, visiting often and even operating a Memphis-style BBQ restaurant.
He practiced as a country lawyer in Albuquerque, accepting in lieu of fee the likes of haircuts, hang gliders, and frozen seafood. Burton and the law were a perfect fit. A formidable litigator, he loved the intellectual challenge and sense of purpose.
After suffering a heart attack at age 50, he took up distance running. He completed several marathons in his 50s before turning to trail-running in his 60s. His finishes include ten in the La Luz Trail run (4,000' ascent), and two each in the Imogene Pass (5,420') and Pikes Peak (7,815') runs. In his 70s, he found it increasingly easy to win his age group.
Burton is survived by his children, Cathryn, Elizabeth (Robert), Kimberly (Craig), and Daniel (Charlotte); grandchildren, William R. III (Krista), Gregory (Joanne), Jennifer (James), Meghan, Hanna, Dylan, Carson, William J., and Catherine; great-grandchildren, Justin, William R. IV, Kai, Kenneth, and Julianna; siblings, Wilfred (Diane), David (Peggy), Rosemary (Gerome), Susan, Gerald (Sara). He was preceded in death by his former wife, Janice.
A memorial is planned in Memphis on February 29 and in Albuquerque this July. For details, reach out to [email protected]
