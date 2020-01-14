Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Baptist Church
3826 Mickey Dr.
Memphis , TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Baptist Church
3826 Mickey Dr.
Memphis , TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buster Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buster T. Banks Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buster T. Banks Jr. Obituary
Buster T. Banks, Jr.

Memphis - Buster T. banks, Jr., age 62, of Memphis, died Monday, January 6, 2019.

Services Saturday, January 18, 12 PM in Christ Baptist Church, 3826 Mickey Dr., Memphis with Visitation two hours prior to service.

He is survived by his wife, Charline Banks; two daughters, Sharon Little and Lenetha Pew; two sons, Damen Banks and Patrick Christian all of Memphis; a sister, Elsie Banks of Chicago, Illinois; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -