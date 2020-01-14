|
|
Buster T. Banks, Jr.
Memphis - Buster T. banks, Jr., age 62, of Memphis, died Monday, January 6, 2019.
Services Saturday, January 18, 12 PM in Christ Baptist Church, 3826 Mickey Dr., Memphis with Visitation two hours prior to service.
He is survived by his wife, Charline Banks; two daughters, Sharon Little and Lenetha Pew; two sons, Damen Banks and Patrick Christian all of Memphis; a sister, Elsie Banks of Chicago, Illinois; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020