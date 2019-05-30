|
Byron Earl (Pete) Powers
Collierville - Pete Powers was born October 11, 1947 to (predeceased) parents Byron and Nora Powers and passed away May 22, 2019. Pete grew up in Memphis and graduated from Messick High School where he excelled in athletics, especially basketball and baseball. After a year at Memphis State he enlisted in the Air Force, was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska and there his long career in aviation began. His first years were spent as the personal pilot for entertainer, Jerry Lee Lewis, where he also flew Elvis Presley on occasion. Later, he was corporate pilot for many Memphis businesses including Malone & Hyde, Fogelman properties (during the years they owned the World Series champions, Kansas City Royals), NBC Bank, Piper Industries, FedEx and others. Flying cross-country over 45 years, Pete enjoyed the many people he met and valued the opportunities and experiences gained through them.
He was a long time resident of Collierville, TN along with his three sons, Jason (Bre), Joshua, Jacob (Lori) and their Mother, Penny. They had 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton and Nathan. He leaves former wife of 24 years, Joanna and her sons Josh and Jacob (Kristin) and her 4 grandchildren. He also leaves brother Carly (Angie) and sister Kim Powers.
An informal gathering, where family would like to welcome friends to remember and celebrate Pete's life will be held at Memphis National Golf Course on Houston Levee, Sunday, June 2 from 3pm-5pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019