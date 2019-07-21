|
|
C. Josephine Botto Burnette
Memphis - C. Josephine Botto Burnette died on July 9th. 2019 after a long illness. Her gravesite service will be held 9:00 AM Monday July 22nd. at Calvary Cemetery Memphis, Tn.
Ms. Botto was born on 10-20-1937 to Ora Lee and Louis Botto. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Melton and Louis, her sisters Almer and Ann, her son Michael, daughter Angela, and grandson Joseph and her cat of 16 years. She is survived by her son Anthony, grandchildren John, Andrew, Matthew, Dillon and Arely also two great granddaughters. The family would like to thank her many loyal friends and caregivers at Methodist North Hospital, Avalon Hospice and Wesley Stage Park for your service and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Catholic Charities of West TN.
CCWTN.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019