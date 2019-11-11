|
C. Leslie Gwin
Collierville - Clarence Leslie Gwin, 87, of Collierville, TN passed away at his home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1932 in New Orleans, LA. Les graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He obtained a Professional Engineering (PE) license before being called to active duty in the US Air Force where he served in the Korean War. Mr. Gwin was retired from Pickwick Electric Cooperative where he served as the General Manager. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Eads, TN. He enjoyed time with his family and was an avid golfer.
Les is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Anne Beaman Gwin; daughter, Carolyn Gwin Smart (Tom) of Naperville, IL; sons, Steven Gwin (Peg) of Piperton, TN and John Gwin (April) of Decatur, AL; grandchildren Britney Smart, Patrick Smart, Brianna Gwin, Parker Gwin, and Ivy Gwin; great grandchild Isabella Smart. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence David and Leslie Ward Gwin of New Orleans, LA; sister Bobbye Gwin Wallace of Frierson, LA.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Rob Mullins officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary 2095 Appling Rd. Cordova, TN 38016 (www.mabts.edu).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019