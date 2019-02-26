|
|
Caleb Ryan Martin
Olive Branch, MS
Caleb Ryan Martin, 11, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his family at LeBonheur Children's Hospital. Caleb loved to be outdoors whether it be riding four wheelers, hunting, or playing baseball. He was always singing and dancing, and loved to make people smile. He enjoyed being a brother and was always willing to help people. Caleb was a student at Lewisburg Middle School. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kaden Taylor Joyner; paternal grandfather, Rocky Ferguson Sr.; and an aunt, Lisa Smith. Caleb was survived by his parents, Erin Joyner (Tracy) and Rocky Ferguson II (Meagan); six brothers, Wesley Boykin Jr., Austin Joyner, John Joyner, Jackson Joyner, Rocky Ferguson III, and Skylar Williamson; a sister, Abigail Smith; grandparents; Reba & Joe McKnight, Shelia Mclain, Donna & Doug McClusky, Ervin & Venita Martin, and Andrew & Linda Joyner; great grandparents, Frank & Kate Taylor. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom will miss him dearly. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. In lieu of flowers the family request that Memorial Contributions be made to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America or LeBonheur Children's Research Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817 Memphis, TN 38174. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019