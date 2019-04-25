|
Calvin "Duke" Barnes
Memphis, TN
Calvin "Duke" Barnes- age 65 - Transitioned April 5, 2019.Graduate of Southside High School class of 1971. Local church Musician and recording artist, Employed by Bluff City Electronics and retired from Federal Express. Visitation Friday 5 to 8pm Olivet Fellowship BC 4450 Knight Arnold. Funeral Saturday April 27, 2019 1pm Brown Baptist Church (980 Stateline Rd). Interment, Monday 10am New Park Cemetery. Beloved husband of Deborah Gleese Barnes. Father of Carla Marie B Anderson (Lloyd), Jayla Marshay Barnes, Reginald Moody, Calvin James Barnes II Christopher Leon Barnes Sr,Courtney Alexander Barnes (Alieetra). Brother of Darlene Barnes, Annette Valentine (Donald) Johnny Lee Barnes (Gracie), Lawrence Barnes (Yvonne), Freddie Barnes. 12 grandchildren host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 5263264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019