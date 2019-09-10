|
Calvin Gatewood
Bartlett - Calvin Gatewood, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 with family at his side. Calvin was born on April 23, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Bellevue Junior High School and Tech High School. He proudly served as a First Class Gunner's Mate aboard the U.S.S. Thomas E. Fraser DM 24 during World War II. He served in the Pacific and was at the Battle of Okinawa, Battle of Iwa Jima and in Tokyo Bay for the signing of the peace treaty with Japan. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pearl Gatewood, and his four brothers, Byron, Byrus, Odis and George Gatewood. He also was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Chris Gatewood. He retired from South Central Bell Telephone Company as a Manager after 37 years of employment. He leaves behind three daughters, Diane Minton (Sidney) of Bartlett, TN, Betty Naismith (Scott) of Gulfport, MS and Peggy Gilliam of Memphis, TN, four grandsons, Michael Naismith (Lori) of Oklahoma City, OK, Luke Naismith, (Sara) of Oklahoma City, OK, Will Gilliam of Memphis and Chris Minton of Bartlett, TN. He also leaves behind two great-grandsons, Mason Naismith and Bishop Naismith. Calvin loved his family, friends, co-workers, neighbors and shipmates. He also loved this country, the military, the Mississippi River and Shelby Farms where he spend many happy hours enjoying the outdoors. Calvin loved traveling and camping with his wife and children. He will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know him. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the service to follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 10, 2019