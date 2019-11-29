|
Cameron Frazier Watkins
Memphis - Cameron Frazier Watkins born August 27, 1990, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cayli Paige Watkins, age 9; his sister, Brigitte Paige Watkins; his loving parents, Stephanie and Frazier Watkins with endearing aunts, uncles, and cousins that will miss him dearly. He was a gifted musician, outstanding athlete, gymnast with Wimbledon gymnastics, a loving father, a faithful son and a fearless friend to all who loved him. Cameron recently held a man dangling off an interstate overpass until fire and police personnel arrived and after until a fence could be cut to pull the man to safety, saving the man and traffic below. Officers on the scene relayed his strength and determination to us. Cameron shared his faith with everyone he knew. His favorite passage was Proverbs 3:5-6 'Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not onto your own understanding; in all thy ways acknowledge him and he will direct thy path.'
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 4-6p with services following at the chapel. A private burial will be held on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN (901) 767-8930.
In lieu of flowers, a "Go Fund Me" account is being set up for his loving daughter, Cayli Paige Watkins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019