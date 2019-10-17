|
|
Camilla Schmidt
Camilla was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Granite City, IL, the daughter of Nathanial Patrick and Almeda Harness. She married her high school sweetheart, Gene Schmidt, on Aug. 12, 1950. Cam was a vibrant and very busy Mom to four crazy kids who needed constant corralling. She and Gene raised their family in Caseyville and Collinsville IL and Memphis TN. As the kids got older, Cam was a valued administrative executive with the Collinsville and Memphis school systems, and was always volunteering in various organizations to help others. Cam lived a life of faith and trust in Jesus. Her daily devotionals, which included getting up every morning at five a.m. to read her bible before going to work, is just one example of how she taught others to live a full life in and through Christ our Lord. Stern when she needed to be, she was always one to offer grace. The best one-word description of Camilla would be "faithful." Even in tough times, she remained steadfast in her commitment to her family and to her Lord. Camilla died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of October 16, 2019 after many years of debilitation with Alzheimer's disease. So, now whole again, Cam is once more dancing with Debie and Mimi and the heavenly hosts.
Camilla was preceded to heaven by her husband of 53 years, Gene; her parents Pat and Mimi Harness; and her daughter, Debie Rami. She is survived by her son-in-law Ron Rami of Cookeville, TN; her son Kurt of Silver City, NM; her son Scott of Maryville, IL; and her son Tracy and his wife Jerri of Katy, TX. Cam's legacy lives on in her six grandchildren (and spouses): Traci Schmidt Stanley (Chris); Jeff Rami (Jessica); Jason Schmidt (Daly), Josh Schmidt (Lisa); Ben Schmidt (Sarah); and Kacey Berry (Brandon) and sixteen amazing great-grandchildren. Cam also leaves behind a precious caregiver and friend of her last years, Debbie Martin.
A memorial service to celebrate Camilla will be held at 10:30am Monday, October 21, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 125 Houston Levee, Eads, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St, Collinsville, IL 62234; http://holycross-collinsville.org/donate/ or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019