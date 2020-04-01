|
Camille Cheri Black
Memphis - Camille Cheri Black, 52, caretaker, was born May 2, 1967, the daughter of Freddie L. Black, mother of Antwan D. Jackson, Sr. (Dawnn) and grandmother of five grandchildren. Departed this life March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Grady Black, Jr. and brother Tony DeCarlos Black. Visitation will be 4-6 pm - April 3, 2020 at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home - 12 S. Parkway W. Funeral is private. Arrangement entrusted to N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020