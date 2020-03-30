Services
West Memphis, AR - Camille "Bobby" Whitmore McNeely, 98, died in Memphis on March 28th. She was born in Memphis, attended Southside High School, and Memphis State University. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Eugene "Buddy" McNeely, Jr., she moved to the family farm in Crittenden County, Arkansas. She was predeceased by her husband, her son (Eugene McNeely III), and her sister (Patricia Hughey). She is survived by her daughters Susan Nicholas (Kevin), Pam Williams (Brian), and Josie Walker (Ron). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private graveside service this week and a celebration of her life at a later date. Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
