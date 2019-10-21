|
|
Camilo Ungab Paig
Cordova - Camilo Ungab Paig, 82, of Cordova, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maria Paz Mercado Paig, three children, Maribel Green and her husband Chad, Cissy Geronimo and her husband Ray and Lila Paig and her husband Ken Fears, eight grandchildren, Nicole Manes, Carmen Manes, Sebastian Manes, Zoe Geronimo, Dominic Green, Jude Fears, Lily Raye Geronimo, and Noelle Fears, four siblings, Jose Paig and his wife Sonia, Gloria Paig and her husband Rufo Cahiles, Pedro Paig, Jr., and his wife Rose, Perlita Paig and her husband Boy Dagahuya, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Paig was born in Lila, Bohol, Philippines. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. He was the Chief of Radiation Oncology for 24 years at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 26. The visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30am with the Rosary to commence at 10:30 am and the funeral mass at 11:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road in Bartlett.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Paig's name to the Memphis Mission of Mercy, 3995 Loch Meade Drive, Lakeland, TN 38002.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019