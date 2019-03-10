Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Candice Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candice Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candice Lynn Smith


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Candice Lynn Smith Obituary
Candice Lynn Smith

Memphis, TN

age 37, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Candice was born June 5, 1981 in Memphis, TN to Raymond and Patricia Anne Akers.

Candice was a devoted and positive wife and mother who spent her time loving, caring, and helping her family and helping manage the family business.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Anne Akers. Candice leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her husband John Smith, married for 13 years and together for 16 years; Daughters, Madison Patricia Smith, Liliah Faye Smith; Son, Landon John Smith; Father, Raymond Akers; Sisters, Angela Willis (Harry), Laura Baldwin (Shawn), Sarah Akers.

The family will gather to receive friends, Tuesday March, 12th from 12 - 2 PM and a celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM. All services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now