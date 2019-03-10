|
|
Candice Lynn Smith
Memphis, TN
age 37, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. Candice was born June 5, 1981 in Memphis, TN to Raymond and Patricia Anne Akers.
Candice was a devoted and positive wife and mother who spent her time loving, caring, and helping her family and helping manage the family business.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Anne Akers. Candice leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her husband John Smith, married for 13 years and together for 16 years; Daughters, Madison Patricia Smith, Liliah Faye Smith; Son, Landon John Smith; Father, Raymond Akers; Sisters, Angela Willis (Harry), Laura Baldwin (Shawn), Sarah Akers.
The family will gather to receive friends, Tuesday March, 12th from 12 - 2 PM and a celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM. All services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019