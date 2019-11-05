Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Carey Donald Mitchell


1956 - 2019
Carey Donald Mitchell Obituary
Carey Donald Mitchell

Carey Donald Mitchell went to be with his Lord and Saviour on November 4, 2019. Carey was born on May 26, 1956 in Newport, AR. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sidney Mitchell and his brother, James Mitchell. He leaves his father, Donald L. Mitchell; sister, Sandra Owens (Jeff); brothers, Jeffrey Mitchell (Carol), Michael Mitchell (Elizabeth) and David Mitchell; nieces, Sarah Ross (Jason), Jennifer Miller (Gary), Olivia Mitchell, Sydney Mitchell and Mary Mitchell; nephew, Jack Mitchell. Carey was retired from Tropicana in Bradenton, FL making his home in Millington, TN. He was an avid sports fan, a scratch golfer with a spectacular hole in one to his credit at the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Bradenton, FL, and a member of First Baptist Church. He was a very generous, loving son and brother and will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends Friday (Nov 8) from 9:00am until the service at 10:00am at the Millington Chapel with interment to follow in Clark Cemetery in Grubbs, AR.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
