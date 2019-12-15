Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl "Chuck" Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl "Chuck" Brown Jr. Obituary
Carl "Chuck" Brown, Jr.

Crump - Carl "Chuck" Brown, Jr. 55, of Crump, TN passed away December 14, 2019. Chuck worked for Volunteer Bridge Construction Co. and Clayton Homes and enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing. He is survived by his sons, Jason Brown of Minot, ND and Justin Brown of Panama City, FL; parents, Linda and Carl Brown, Sr., of Millington, TN; sister, Teresa (Wesley) Ervin of Millington, TN. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Dec 18) at the Millington Chapel from 3pm until the service at 4:00pm.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel (901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -