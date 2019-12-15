|
Carl "Chuck" Brown, Jr.
Crump - Carl "Chuck" Brown, Jr. 55, of Crump, TN passed away December 14, 2019. Chuck worked for Volunteer Bridge Construction Co. and Clayton Homes and enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing. He is survived by his sons, Jason Brown of Minot, ND and Justin Brown of Panama City, FL; parents, Linda and Carl Brown, Sr., of Millington, TN; sister, Teresa (Wesley) Ervin of Millington, TN. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Dec 18) at the Millington Chapel from 3pm until the service at 4:00pm.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel (901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019