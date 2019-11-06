|
Carl L. Robertson
Cordova - Carl L. Robertson, age 71, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Cordova, TN, following a long battle with cancer and heart problems.
He was born May 26, 1948 in Forrest City, AR, graduating from Forrest City High School in 1966. Upon moving to Memphis, TN, Carl attended Memphis State University.
He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1967. He completed basic training at Fort Campbell, KY. Carl served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as an Air Traffic Controller in Soc Trang before returning home, completing his enlistment at Fort Rucker, AL. He returned to Memphis State University to obtain a degree in Engineering, but left in 1973 to accept a position with the Federal Aviation Agency as an Air Traffic Controller at the Memphis Center.
Carl had many hobbies, which included playing golf, riding his Harley and RV'ing. He traveled all the 48 contiguous states on his Harley plus Alaska, Eastern-Central-Western Canada, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful mother, Bernice (Bea) Wilkins.
Carl leaves Cathy, his loving wife and caregiver of 41 years.
He also leaves his father, John Robertson and one daughter, Angela Miles.
He is survived by one brother, Morris Robertson and three sisters: Patty Hale, Renee Worley and Connie Jayroe.
Carl also leaves three wonderful aunts: Joyce Boyles, Barbara Pace and Martha Allen; in-laws: Ricky Bowman (Vicky), Jerry Bowman (Pam) and Danny Bowman (Cindy) along with a host of friends.
Special thanks are given to the wonderful staff at Crossroads Hospice for the special care given Carl and Cathy, especially his team: Sharniece, Latessa, Tekeima, Emily and Vicky. Also, special thanks to Dr. David Wolford of Stern Cardiovascular and Dr. Bradley Somer / Heather Greene of The West Clinic.
Special mention of thanks to Cathy's aunt, Faye Ingle, who has been a great prayer warrior for all the family.
Funeral services with military honors will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN. at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Carl to either The Dream Factory of Memphis or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019