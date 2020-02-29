|
|
Carl Ray Grimm, 81, passed away at home in Collierville, on February 28, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, six children, 12 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Carl owned and operated an auto repair business and repair shop in Memphis before retiring to Eva, TN. His passion for building Hemi racing engines earned the team several awards in drag boat racing. Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at South Crossroads Cemetery in Iuka.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020