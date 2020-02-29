Services
Cutshall Funeral Home - Iuka
302 North Pearl Street
Iuka, MS 38852
(662) 423-5222
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Ray Grimm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Ray Grimm Obituary
Carl Ray Grimm, 81, passed away at home in Collierville, on February 28, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, six children, 12 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Carl owned and operated an auto repair business and repair shop in Memphis before retiring to Eva, TN. His passion for building Hemi racing engines earned the team several awards in drag boat racing. Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at South Crossroads Cemetery in Iuka.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cutshall Funeral Home - Iuka
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -