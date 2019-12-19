|
|
Carl Roemer, Jr.
Memphis - Carl Albert "Pete" Roemer, Jr., 85, completed his life's journey on December 1, 2019 in Memphis Tennessee. Pete Roemer was born on August 17, 1934 in Hamilton Ohio, the son of Carl Henry and Isabelle Rose (Tendam) Roemer. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953 where he was a proud member of the Big Blue basketball team. Pete married Susan Weinman in 1954. They had three daughters, Carla, Candi and Cris.
Pete had a strong work ethic at a young age. His earliest job, at age 7, was helping the janitor sweep floors and clean chalk boards at his elementary school. He also helped his grandfather and uncles at their market, delivering groceries on his bike. He was employed by Champion Paper Company and Sealtest Foods in Hamilton Ohio. In 1972 he was promoted to Plant Engineer and transferred to Memphis Tennessee.
Pete and Nancy Meyers Taylor were married in 1978. Pete added to his family "Nancy's boys," Chris and Bruce. Pete and Nancy founded NPR Inc. - operating multiple Fantastic Sam's franchise locations in Texas and Louisiana while living in Lake Charles Louisiana.
He loved living on the water, watching sports and working in his yard. Music became an important time of his day in his last years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Ann Roemer Schalk and Marilyn Ruth Roemer Hampton. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 41 years, Nancy; his children, Carla Sue (Steve) Vied, Owensboro Kentucky; Candice Lee (Stan) Collierville, Tennessee; Crista Lynn (David) Hoeksema, Davenport, Iowa; Christopher Maurice Taylor, Memphis, Tennessee and Bruce Eugene (Melissa) Taylor, Groves, Texas; Kathy Taylor and his daughters' mother Susan Weinman Roemer. He also leaves his grandchildren: Stephanie Vied, Emily (Jeffrey) Beach, Matthew (Madeline) Vied, Joshua (Jackie) Smith, Jason (Brittany) Smith, Bart (Calie) Smith, Grant (Morgan) Smith, Kelsey Hoeksema, Kate (Aaron) Barnholt, and Ty Hoeksema; Troy, Kelly and Gabe Taylor. He also leaves behind many memories with his great-grandchildren: Lynnlee, Lucy, Hunter, Marley, Walker, Corinne, Porter and Brody Smith; Charlotte and Barrett Vied; James, Wilder and Roemer Beach.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for their prayers and support during this difficult, final season of his life when he struggled with Alzheimer's disease. Thanks also to the wonderful staff of Page Robbins Adult Day Facility.
Pete donated his brain and spinal cord tissue to Briggs Institute Brain Bank for Alzheimer's and Neurological Research at San Antonio Texas.
A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis Tennessee. Visitation between 12 and 2 p.m. with service to follow. Reverend Greg Darden will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019