Carla J. Bray
Cordova, TN
Carla surrendered in her fight against Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) on March 14, 2019.
Born at Middlesex, England in 1962 to her missionary parents, Dr. Carl Philip Slate and Patricia Anne Slate now living in Memphis. Moving to the U.S. at age ten, Carla graduated from Harding High School in 1980 and soon after gravitated to the restaurant industry. Laboring 32 years with Perkins & Marie Callender's, LLC headquartered in Memphis, TN. Carla was a highly regarded member of the Micros Restaurant Advisory Council and spent the majority of her years in the IT department with the last ten years as Senior Manager of Restaurant Automation. Carla's brilliant smile and positive spirit were known throughout the 400 plus stores in the Perkins family. Left to mourn her are her parents, her husband of 26 years, Mark Bray, two daughters, Kathleen Bray, Rachel Bray, a son, Jacob Bray - all of Memphis, stepson, Mark Bray (Dana) and two step- granddaughters Celia and Delaney of Athens, GA. In addition, Carla is survived by her sister Karen Guin (Travis) of Savannah, TN and Carl Slate (Kim) of Collierville, TN. Carla's extended family includes her beloved aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews numbering over 100.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Little Flower 1644 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38107 on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m.
If you wish to honor Carla's memory, we recommend her favorite philanthropies: Give Kids the World, Up Til' Dawn (St. Jude) or West Cancer Clinic
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019