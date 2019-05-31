|
Carlee McGhee-Bodye Hill
Memphis - Carlee McGhee-Bodye Hill, 92, is a graduate of BTW, class of 1944. She is a graduate of Lemoyne College and began her teaching career at Magnolia Elementary, where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. Bodye". She continued her teaching career with the Chicago, Illinois School System, where she retired. Carlee is a member of Lemoyne Alumni, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a lifetime member of NAACP.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to E. H. Ford Mortuary with services on June 4, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 31 to June 3, 2019