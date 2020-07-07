Carlton B Cook, Jr.
Olive Branch - Carlton B Cook, Jr., 95, of Olive Branch, Ms., formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on July 4, 2020. He is survived by a son, Carlton B Cook III (Janet); and a daughter, Kathy Cook Hunter; three grandchildren, Jon David Hunter, Anna Bowers (Clark), and Carly Cook Carlton. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He was retired from the Commercial Appeal, then worked for Royal Furniture into his early 90's. Carlton was a First Lieutenant in World War II and the Korean Was a Navigator/Bombadier. He loved being a part of Forever Young Veterans. He loved his family and his country he fought for. Carlton was a true hero and loved by many. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9th from 1 to 2:30 pm with a graveside service to follow at 3 pm, all at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Forever Young Veterans, foreveryoungvets.org
.