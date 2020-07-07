1/1
Carlton B. Cook Jr.
Carlton B Cook, Jr.

Olive Branch - Carlton B Cook, Jr., 95, of Olive Branch, Ms., formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on July 4, 2020. He is survived by a son, Carlton B Cook III (Janet); and a daughter, Kathy Cook Hunter; three grandchildren, Jon David Hunter, Anna Bowers (Clark), and Carly Cook Carlton. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He was retired from the Commercial Appeal, then worked for Royal Furniture into his early 90's. Carlton was a First Lieutenant in World War II and the Korean Was a Navigator/Bombadier. He loved being a part of Forever Young Veterans. He loved his family and his country he fought for. Carlton was a true hero and loved by many. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9th from 1 to 2:30 pm with a graveside service to follow at 3 pm, all at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Forever Young Veterans, foreveryoungvets.org.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUL
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
