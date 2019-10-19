|
|
Rev. Carlton E. Kneeland Sr.
- - Rev. Carlton E. Kneeland Sr. 60, Baptist Minister, passed suddenly October 15, 2019. He leaves a loving wife,3 children,a granddaughter and other family & friends. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019, 12 noon to 7pm & Tuesday October 22, 2019, 10 to 11:45am, Services at 12 noon, all at Union Valley Baptist Church, 1051 East McLemore Avenue Memphis,TN 38106. Rev. Dr. Donald Parson, Eulogist. Dr. H. O. Kneeland Jr, Pastor Emeritus, Rev. Keith L. Robinson I, Pastor. Interment New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis,TN 38109. Arrangements & Services entrusted to GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME 734 Vance Avenue Memphis, TN 38126. 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019