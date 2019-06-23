|
|
Carlye Enga Sippel Craven
Memphis - Carlye Enga Sippel Craven, 81, passed away peacefully and entered into enteral rest on June 17, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, Collierville, Tennessee.
She was born on April 1, 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Carl Sippel and Edith Sippel Cherry. She graduated from East High School and UT Dental School as a Dental Hygienist. She worked for several dentists over her 50 year career and retired in 2008.
Carlye was married to Timothy J. Craven on September 5, 1959. They shared 59 years of marriage together. She is survived also by her daughter, Janice Marie Craven, son, Timothy (Vicki) Craven, granddaughter, Danielle Craven, all of Memphis and a brother, Louis Cherry, of Pensacola, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jenny Doonan.
The memorial service will be held on June 29th, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimer's Day Services of Memphis, 4585 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, TN 38128.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 23, 2019