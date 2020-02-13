|
Carmen Adele Jones
Middleton - Carmen Adele Jones, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. A devout Christian, and dedicated family member and friend, she was a beacon of light and love for everyone she knew. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Carman Salewsky; mother, Ruth B. Salewsky; and husband, George Jones. She is survived by her son, Thomas Dougherty (wife, Melody); daughter, Hannah Burnette (husband, Bobby); brother, Raymond Salewsky; sister, Beth Landry; granddaughters, Abbigail and Gabrielle Burnette; grandson, Ian Dougherty, and countless family and friends. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Grace Apostolic Church, 11265, Hwy 57, Middleton, TN 38052.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020