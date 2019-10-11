|
Carmen Roper Hatchett, 92, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence Mabry Hatchett, and her parents, Harold and Nell Roper. She was retired from the Memphis Board of Education after 30 years as a teacher and elementary school supervisor. Carmen also owned Ellendale Lodge, entertaining party groups for over 50 years. Carmen taught at schools throughout Memphis, Phoenix, Athens, and even in Guatemala. She was honored for her tireless work in encouraging children to read and even create their own books. A born teacher, she memorized volumes of poems and gave speeches throughout the country to encourage a love of the written word; probably her favorite is a lesson for us all: "I meant to do my work today, but a brown bird sang in the apple tree and a butterfly flitted across the field, and all the leaves were calling to me, and the wind went sighing over the land, tossing the grasses to and fro, and a rainbow held out a shining hand, so what could I do but laugh and go?" She leaves two children, her daughter Susan and son Robert, and three grandchildren Katie Walsh, Mike Walsh, and Lauren Lewis. She also leaves her precious brother Michael Roper, his devoted wife Barbara and nieces Laura Roper and Jenny Thompson. Service will be at 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 graveside at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road. She requested instead of flowers for contributions to be made to the Larry Hatchett Fishing Fund, a charity in her son's memory to take foster and underprivileged children on fishing trips. Memorials may be sent to 3756 Broadway Road, Bartlett, TN, 38135.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019