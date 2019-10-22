|
Carol Ann Beachey
Carol Ann Beachey passed away peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019, after a struggle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born December 26, 1935, in Pigeon, Michigan to Harry and Lydia (Shetler) Teuscher. She married Edwin H. Beachey in 1957, and they were married until his death in 1989. She married her second husband, Donald Voth, in 1999, and he survives her.
She is also survived by her daughters Anne Beachey-Kimp (Dave Kemp) and Jennifer Beachey (Jay Leibold), grandchildren Jonas Kemp and Leah Kemp, sister Ruth Rice (Bob), brother Wayne Teuscher, sister Patricia Gascho (Wayne), and brothers-in-law Milfred Mast and Leroy "Lefty" Miller.
She was predeceased by sisters Marjorie Miller and Wilma Mast, as well as an infant sister, Mary Joann and sister-in-law Judy Teuscher.
Visitation will be at Canale Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Burial will be at Memorial Park on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:30 am followed by funeral service at Idlewild Presbyterian Church at 1:00 pm.
Canale Funeral Directors
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019