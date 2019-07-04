Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Britt


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Britt Obituary
Carol Ann Britt

Memphis - Carol Ann Britt, age 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. Carol was born March 6, 1937 in Memphis, TN.

Carol was a devoted long term member of Buntyn Presbyterian Church who loved her family, friends, and church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby R. Britt and daughter Cheryl Britt Nelson (Larry).

Carol is survived by daughters Janet Britt Dennison (Brent) of Jackson, TN; and Cynthia Britt Herring (T.J.) of Germantown; Grandchildren, Justin Nelson (Adrienne), Megan Dennison, Jackson Herring, Britt Herring; Great Grandson, Dylan Nelson.

The family will gather to receive friends Friday July, 5 from 1 to 2 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN, 38133. The committal service will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis TN, 38134.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carols honor to Buntyn Presbyterian Church, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now