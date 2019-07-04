|
Carol Ann Britt
Memphis - Carol Ann Britt, age 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. Carol was born March 6, 1937 in Memphis, TN.
Carol was a devoted long term member of Buntyn Presbyterian Church who loved her family, friends, and church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bobby R. Britt and daughter Cheryl Britt Nelson (Larry).
Carol is survived by daughters Janet Britt Dennison (Brent) of Jackson, TN; and Cynthia Britt Herring (T.J.) of Germantown; Grandchildren, Justin Nelson (Adrienne), Megan Dennison, Jackson Herring, Britt Herring; Great Grandson, Dylan Nelson.
The family will gather to receive friends Friday July, 5 from 1 to 2 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN, 38133. The committal service will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis TN, 38134.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carols honor to Buntyn Presbyterian Church, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019