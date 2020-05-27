Carol Ann Crouch Wilson
Carol Ann Crouch Wilson

Southaven - Carol Ann Crouch Wilson, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020.

Carol spent most of her life in North Mississippi, having married her high school sweetheart, Jerry. She worked for the city of Southaven and the Bank of Mississippi. But her greatest passion was judging and coordination the annual Southaven Springfest Barbecue Competitions.

She was Randy's full time caregiver for 27 years. She spent the last decade in South Carolina to be with her grandchildren as they grew up.

She was known as Miss Carol to many who loved her and Mama Carol by those with whom she had a special connection. She was loved and cared for by the staff and fellow residents at Wellmore of Tega Cay who enjoyed her spirit and quick sense of humor.

She is survived by her sons, Ray (Faith) of Southaven, MS, Randy of Tega Cay, SC, and Russell (Jill) of Clover, SC; her grandchildren, Philip of Rome, GA, Kelly (Jason) of Lake Cormorant, MS, Anna Katherine of Taipei, Taiwan, and J.P. of Columbia, SC; her sister Jeanette of Texas, her brother Don (Nancy) of Alabama and her beloved dog, Buddy.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local food bank.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
(662) 349-9720
