Carol Ann Geisler Slocum
Olive Branch, MS - Carol Ann Geisler Slocum, 81. Of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away on September 5, 2020 at home in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Carol was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Fire chief Lester and Leona Henley Geisler on August 24, 1939. She attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University where she received her BSN in Nursing and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Carol worked as a Nurse Manager for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Alliance in Memphis, Tennessee until her retirement in 2014.
Mrs. Slocum loved watching college football and basketball games and the Memphis Grizzlies. She treasured time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite things was to attend her grandchildren's sporting events and band activities. Nana, as called by her grandchildren and their friends, was a friend to everyone she met. She had a larger than life personality.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver James "Jim" Slocum and her parents, Lester and Leona Geisler. Carol is survived by her three children, Karen Slocum Taylor (Larry) of Southaven, Mississippi, Les Slocum (Trina) of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Sara Slocum Bazylev of Pomona, California, seven grandchildren, Zach Slocum (Jamie), Eryn Taylor, Tyler Slocum, Shelby Taylor, Sydney Slocum, Jimmy Bazylev and Seth Slocum along with three honorary grandchildren, Katelyn Westbrook, Allison Westbrook and Keegan Westbrook.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics
- Mississippi Area 16, PO Box 752, Horn Lake, MS 38637 or to The Arc Northwest Mississippi.