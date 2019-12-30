|
|
Carol Ann Shelton
Millington - Carol Ann Shelton, 54, of Millington, TN passed away December 30, 2019. She was a RN at Methodist North Hospital and "Wonder Woman" to all her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Keith Shelton; daughters, Angela Marie Shelton and Rebecca Ann Holcomb (Jeremy); son, James Edward Shelton (Meagan); mother, Glenda Nell Moore; mother and father-in-law, James and JoAnn Shelton; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Ann Shelton. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren, Tyler Morgan, Ella Shelton, Graham Shelton, Matthew Holcomb, Shelton Holcomb, Sawyer Holcomb. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 4 from 12:00 pm until the service at 2:00 pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the . Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019