Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Carol Ann Shelton Obituary
Carol Ann Shelton

Millington - Carol Ann Shelton, 54, of Millington, TN passed away December 30, 2019. She was a RN at Methodist North Hospital and "Wonder Woman" to all her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Keith Shelton; daughters, Angela Marie Shelton and Rebecca Ann Holcomb (Jeremy); son, James Edward Shelton (Meagan); mother, Glenda Nell Moore; mother and father-in-law, James and JoAnn Shelton; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Ann Shelton. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren, Tyler Morgan, Ella Shelton, Graham Shelton, Matthew Holcomb, Shelton Holcomb, Sawyer Holcomb. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 4 from 12:00 pm until the service at 2:00 pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the . Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
