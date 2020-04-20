|
Carol Ann Smith
After a courageous eight year battle with cancer, Carol Ann Smith succumbed on Sunday, April 19, 2020 following a brief stay in Baptist Collierville Hospice. Carol leaves her beloved and devoted husband of 52 years Jesse W. Smith. Born February 2, 1946 in Paragould, AR, Carol was the delight of her parent's lives, the late Opal and J.P. Tatum. She graduated Millington Central High School, a member of the Beta Club, on the staff of the school newspaper, and active 4-H club member and attended the University of Memphis. Carol began her career working in Memphis for entrepreneur, the late W. Howard Lester at Electronic Systems. In early 1967 Carol became an airline stewardess with Delta Airlines. Now, in the 60's, the dream of every young man was to marry an airline stewardess. Carol and Jesse married November 30, 1968. After flying for over three and one half years, Carol transferred to a ground job at Memphis International Airport as a secretary to city manager, the late Pat Benoit. She retired from Delta marketing office in early '90's. Not quite ready to be retired, Carol began a second career with the University of Tennessee as secretary in the urology and pharmacy departments, finally retiring as secretary to the Dean's office. Carol and Jesse traveled extensively during their marriage, enjoying a memorable adventure in the 70's to Kruger National Park in South Africa. They enjoyed numerous trips to their favorite destination, England, motoring through the countryside, visiting English country houses and estates. With Jesse driving and Carol navigating, they visited Lake Windermere and Beatrix Potter's farm Hill Top in the Lake District, Chatsworth in the Peak District, Blenheim Palace near Oxford, Imperial War Museum Duxford airfield, Bletchley Park, Chartwell, Sir Winston Churchill's home in Kent among many others. Ferrying across the English Channel with Jesse's parents, the late Nina and J.W. Smith, they toured the landing beaches at Normandy, a familiar sight, yet distant memory for J.W., a WWII veteran. Carol always enjoyed her trip to New York City in early December to spend time with her sister Judy, who lives in Manhattan as a flight attendant for American Airlines. Carol is survived by her husband, Jesse W. Smith of Millington, TN; sister, Judy Tatum of NY, aunt, Eunice Riddick; cousins, Debra Huesemann of Thornton, CO, Sanna Stewart of Aurora, CO, Grant Reddick of Spring Valley, WI, Dick Riddick of Oakdale, MN, Inza Daniluk of Oklahoma City, OK, Ray Tatum of Ripley, TN, Stan Tatum of Charlottesville, VA, Sandra Harmon of Pine Bluff, AR; sister-in-law, Wanda Farris; nephews, Don and Wesley Farris of Summerdale, AL; brother-in-law, William L. Smith of Scranton, AR; nieces, Jyll Smith and Jessica Friend of Mannford, OK and many beloved neighbors and dear friends at First United Methodist Church in Millington. In careful consideration of the current health pandemic, a celebration of Carol's life will be announced at a later date by First United Methodist Church. Carol will be interred in Nance Cemetery at Alamo, TN. In lieu of flowers, please consider aa donation to the in memory of Carol.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020