Carol Felice Bass Wilmoth


1946 - 2019
Carol Felice Bass Wilmoth Obituary
Carol Felice Bass Wilmoth

Bartlett - Carol Felice Brass Wilmoth lived from January 20, 1946, until July 11, 2019, a faithful Christian life. Born in Lansing, Michigan, she lived in Memphis; Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska; Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Lake Sherwood and Washington, Missouri; and Bartlett. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Harvey Wilmoth; Chris Wilmoth and wife Valerie Hill (Dallas, Texas); Jeff and Traci Wilmoth (Vienna, Missouri); Alan Wilmoth (Washington, Missouri); Alys Drake (Germantown); eight granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; a brother Jay Gilbert (Collierville); and a sister. Memorial gifts may be made to or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019
