Services
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Temple Israel Cemetery
1708 Hernando Road
Memphis, TN
Carol Graber "Cookie" Olswanger

Carol Graber "Cookie" Olswanger Obituary
Carol Graber "Cookie" Olswanger

St. Louis, MO - September 5, 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

Beloved wife of the late D. Melvin Olswanger. Dear mother of Adeline (Mark) Schraier, Rick (Jill) Olswanger and the late Marty (Alla Lubin) Olswanger. Loving grandmother of Randy Schraier, Allison (Eric) Galanti, Ariel, Lauren, Jon, Sam and Lee Olswanger. Dear great grandmother of Morgan and Graham Galanti and Maggie Olswanger. Beloved daughter of the late Sam and Margaret Graber.

Graveside service Sunday, September 8, 2:30PM in the Levy Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Road, Memphis, TN 38106. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel; Services in Memphis by Canale Funeral Home
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
