Carol Jane Schmidt
Bartlett - Carol Jane Schmidt, 79, Passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 16, 2020.
Carol Jane was a devoted wife and mother, cherishing her family above all else. Always proud of her country roots, she moved to the "big city" of Memphis where she met her husband "Smitty" and worked for the FBI for 47 years. She enjoyed going to New Orleans, Disney World, and family reunions at her hometown farm. To those who called her friend, she was benevolent, gracious, sweet, and always seeing the good in everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Wilda Rhodes and her brother, Thomas Wayne Rhodes.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Schmidt, Sr.; her daughter, Carol Anne Krock (Brian); her sons, John Schmidt, Jr., Patrick Rhodes (Julia); grandchildren, Samantha Ann Schmidt, John Schmidt, III, Rebekka Schmidt, Erika Schmidt, Niklas Hayes (Christina), Sydney Krock, Benjamin Krock; her brother, Ennis Johnson Rhodes; and the mother of her grandchildren, Teresa Schmidt.
Memorials may be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Sunday, January 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of Carol Jane's life will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020