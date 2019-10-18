Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Carol Jean Palmer


1947 - 2019
Carol Jean Palmer Obituary
Carol Jean Palmer

Collierville - Carol Jean Palmer, age 72, passed away after an extended illness on October 17, 2019. She was born April 13, 1947 in Jackson, TN to Garland and Lorada Haskins.

Carol was a retired, longtime employee of FedEx. However, the titles she was most proud of were wife, mother and grandmother to her brood of six grandchildren.

Carol loved good wine, great times with her family and the immortal music of Leon Russell. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, feeding them ice cream for breakfast and encouraging them in their heart's desires. Memories of "Gran Camp" will live on in the memory of her grandchildren. She rarely missed a recital, performance or ball game in her support of them. Her love and kindness for all animals was evident in the many rescues she provided with a forever home.

She is survived by her adored husband, Edward Palmer, her son James Wyatt (Holly), stepdaughter Sunshine James (Kevin), stepson Scott Palmer, sister Glenda Haskins, brother Dennis Haskins (Scarlett), granddaughter Shelby Burton (Hank), Kaitlyn Wyatt, Katie Palmer, Hudson James, Dylan James and Elise James, one great grandson Josiah Guess and four nephews, one niece and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dianne Benson, and nephews Trey Benson, David Benson and Dennis Haskins, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the or Fayette County Animal Rescue.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 21 from 5:00 pm. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 6:00pm, held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
