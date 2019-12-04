Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Joy Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Joy Snyder Obituary
Carol Joy Snyder

Memphis - Carol Joy Johnson Snyder, 79, passed away due to complications arising from pneumonia on December 2, 2019. Born on January 3, 1940 to Glenn and Erlene Johnson in Memphis, TN, Carol is survived by her husband Dr. Dowen E. (Buck) Snyder, her sister Kay Johnson Carey, her two children Scott and Joy, and two grandchildren Elliana and Elyssa. Carol graduated from Messick High School and Baylor University with degrees in English literature and French and taught high school French before she married and became a homemaker. Carol was a sword drill regional finalist in her youth and an amateur ventriloquist as an adult. She taught fourth and fifth graders in Sunday School at Bellevue Baptist Church and enjoyed art and music, especially hymns.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. also on Friday. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memphisfuneralhomepoplar.com for the Snyder family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -