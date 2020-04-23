|
Carol S. White
Memphis - Carol S. White 83, was born on September 27, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph Byron Colbert and Dorothy Donald. Carol grew up in Houston, Mississippi and graduated from Houston High School. She married Billy White, also of Houston, Mississippi, on October 4, 1958 and they lived in Memphis.
Carol is survived by her three children, Andre Wallstedt (Alan) of Nashville, Tennessee, Cindy Rindin, and Bill White (Leslie), 6 grand-children, Jake, Megan, Eliza, Owen, Max and Lola, and her sisters, Diane Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee and June Colbert. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy White and her brother, David Colbert.
Carol was a caring mother, sister and friend who loved spending time with family, especially her grand-children. She stayed in touch, talking long hours on the phone, with family and friends, many whom she had known since childhood. She is finally with Billy in Heaven and happy again.
Due to Covid-19, a small private family service will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd. in Memphis.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Carol to Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Memphis, Inc. https://www.adsmemphis.org/support-us/donations/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020