Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Walker Cline


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Walker Cline Obituary
Carol Walker Cline

Cleveland - Carol was born in Memphis, TN on May 27, 1975. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal School until high school. She was a graduate of The Hutchison School. An accomplished pianist, she was a performance major at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University. She was artistic and studied and loved interior design. She worked at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and in the trust department of a bank in Palo Alto, California.

Her lifelong hobbies were traveling, sailing, boating of any kind, and fishing. She was always the one in any fishing party who caught the most fish and the most unusual fish.

Carol was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church most of her life. She was currently residing in Cleveland, TN.

She is survived by her parents, Carol Pennepacker Walker and James Richard Walker, Jr., of Germantown, and her brother, Dr. James Richard Walker III of Memphis. She also leaves her former husband, Dr. Adam C. Cline and two sons, Ethan Walker Cline and Preston Wallace Cline of Cleveland TN. She leaves her aunts, Jane Pennepacker Pienaar (Steve) and Peggy Walker Huffman as well as her great aunt, Dorothy Pennepacker. She leaves many first and second cousins of whom she was very fond.

Carol was predeceased by her grandparents, Frances and The Rev. Wallace Pennepacker, and Margaret and James Richard Walker of Memphis. She was recently preceded in death by her cousin, Bryan Lawton of Memphis.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Saturday, October 19, at 2 PM with a visitation at 1 PM in the church's parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave. 38111) or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.