|
|
Carol Walker Cline
Cleveland - Carol was born in Memphis, TN on May 27, 1975. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal School until high school. She was a graduate of The Hutchison School. An accomplished pianist, she was a performance major at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University. She was artistic and studied and loved interior design. She worked at Morgan Keegan in Memphis, Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and in the trust department of a bank in Palo Alto, California.
Her lifelong hobbies were traveling, sailing, boating of any kind, and fishing. She was always the one in any fishing party who caught the most fish and the most unusual fish.
Carol was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church most of her life. She was currently residing in Cleveland, TN.
She is survived by her parents, Carol Pennepacker Walker and James Richard Walker, Jr., of Germantown, and her brother, Dr. James Richard Walker III of Memphis. She also leaves her former husband, Dr. Adam C. Cline and two sons, Ethan Walker Cline and Preston Wallace Cline of Cleveland TN. She leaves her aunts, Jane Pennepacker Pienaar (Steve) and Peggy Walker Huffman as well as her great aunt, Dorothy Pennepacker. She leaves many first and second cousins of whom she was very fond.
Carol was predeceased by her grandparents, Frances and The Rev. Wallace Pennepacker, and Margaret and James Richard Walker of Memphis. She was recently preceded in death by her cousin, Bryan Lawton of Memphis.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Saturday, October 19, at 2 PM with a visitation at 1 PM in the church's parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave. 38111) or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019