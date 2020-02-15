Resources
Carol Watson Holley Obituary
Germantown - Carol Watson Holley, 81, passed away on February 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Carol was born on June 25, 1938 in Sardis, Mississippi. She graduated from Messick High School in 1956 and attended the University of Tennessee - Knoxville and Memphis State University, where she began dating her husband of almost 60 years, Richard Holley. In 1975 she founded Happi-Stores, Inc. For almost 45 years, she could be found most days working at the store she loved. Carol's other favorite hobbies were attending any activity that involved her grandchildren and always being their proudest supporter. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Jack Watson. She is survived by her husband, Richard Holley, son Kyle Holley (Angie), daughter Kristen Acuff (Jeff), 3 grandsons: Austin Acuff, Cameron Acuff, and Braden Acuff, 2 granddaughters: Savannah Thompson, Grace Thompson, sister Dixie Avey, and 2 nieces: Deborah Nelson and Donna DeHoog. Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2pm at Crossroads Baptist Church, 125 S. Houston Levee Road, Eads, Tennessee. Visitation will be at 1:00pm, prior to the service. A private inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's memory to: Crossroads Baptist Church, Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Memphis or Page Robbins Adult Day Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
