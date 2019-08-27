Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Carol Whitley Peacher


1949 - 2019
Carol Whitley Peacher Obituary
Carol Whitley Peacher

Covington - Mrs. Carol Whitley Peacher, 69 of Covington, passed away on the morning of Friday, August 23, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital. Mrs. Peacher was a member of the First Baptist Church in Covington and was the director for Special Education and Title 1.

Mrs. Peacher is survived by her husband, Denton Peacher; her sister, Ginny Whitley; by her brother, Jeff Whitley (Gina); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Peacher was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Margie Whitley.

The services for Mrs. Peacher will be held on Monday, August 26th, at 3PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 2-3 prior to the services starting. Interment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be sent to the , the , or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
