Carole Jamison Parrish
Williamsburg, VA
Carole Jamison Parrish, 81 of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on April 17, 2019. She died peacefully with her family around after living life to the fullest and bravely battling cancer. Carole's greatest passion was her family, her church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her parents, Harold A. Jamison and Ida Washington Jamison of Memphis, predeceased her.
She leaves her husband of 37 years, Dr. Walter L. Parrish II; her stepchildren, Walter L. Parrish III (Felicia), William Parrish Sr. (Brenda) and Willette Parrish (Dorothy); her sisters, Alva J. Crawford (Alvin) and Cenetta J. Lee (Charles); her nieces, Ceneta Lee-Williams (Johnny) and Carole K. Crawford; her nephews, Alvin H. Crawford II (Charlotte) and Charles A. Lee (Patricia). Carole also leaves so many others who knew her and who will miss her presence.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11AM at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019