Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
For more information about
Carole Parrish
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Jamison Parrish


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole Jamison Parrish Obituary
Carole Jamison Parrish

Williamsburg, VA

Carole Jamison Parrish, 81 of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on April 17, 2019. She died peacefully with her family around after living life to the fullest and bravely battling cancer. Carole's greatest passion was her family, her church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her parents, Harold A. Jamison and Ida Washington Jamison of Memphis, predeceased her.

She leaves her husband of 37 years, Dr. Walter L. Parrish II; her stepchildren, Walter L. Parrish III (Felicia), William Parrish Sr. (Brenda) and Willette Parrish (Dorothy); her sisters, Alva J. Crawford (Alvin) and Cenetta J. Lee (Charles); her nieces, Ceneta Lee-Williams (Johnny) and Carole K. Crawford; her nephews, Alvin H. Crawford II (Charlotte) and Charles A. Lee (Patricia). Carole also leaves so many others who knew her and who will miss her presence.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11AM at Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now