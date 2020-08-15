Dr. Caroline Gage SanfordDespite it all, music gave her wings.Saturday July 25, 2020, Dr. Caroline Gage Sanford died of cancer in her home in Berkeley, California. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1942 to George B. Gage Sr. and Carol D. Gage, Caroline graduated from Rhodes College. She married Dr. David M. Sanford (predeceased). Determined to make her own path in the world after having two children, she went on to earn her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Memphis. While practicing clinical psychology in the Memphis area, on a lark, she bought herself a guitar for her 40th birthday. From that day forward she dedicated herself to the enjoyment and spreading of Old Time and Bluegrass music. The world is a much noisier and better place for her.Her daughter wrote "Mom got the hell out of Dodge. Her garden was blooming outside and she thought -screw all this coughing, I want to sing. What a fierce, independent woman full of firecrackers and glass glitter." She is survived by her two children, Byron M. Sanford and Taska E. Sanford, and her 3 granddaughters. An online memorial will be held August 29, 2020.In lieu of flowers please donate in Caroline's memory to the Augusta Music Festival through Sunset View Mortuary. (link