1/
Dr. Caroline Gage Sanford
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Caroline Gage Sanford

Despite it all, music gave her wings.

Saturday July 25, 2020, Dr. Caroline Gage Sanford died of cancer in her home in Berkeley, California. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1942 to George B. Gage Sr. and Carol D. Gage, Caroline graduated from Rhodes College. She married Dr. David M. Sanford (predeceased). Determined to make her own path in the world after having two children, she went on to earn her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Memphis. While practicing clinical psychology in the Memphis area, on a lark, she bought herself a guitar for her 40th birthday. From that day forward she dedicated herself to the enjoyment and spreading of Old Time and Bluegrass music. The world is a much noisier and better place for her.

Her daughter wrote "Mom got the hell out of Dodge. Her garden was blooming outside and she thought -screw all this coughing, I want to sing. What a fierce, independent woman full of firecrackers and glass glitter." She is survived by her two children, Byron M. Sanford and Taska E. Sanford, and her 3 granddaughters. An online memorial will be held August 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Caroline's memory to the Augusta Music Festival through Sunset View Mortuary. (link

https://www.sunsetviewcemetery.com/obituary/caroline-g-sanford/)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved