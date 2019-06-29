Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Caroline Jennings Conrad


1999 - 2019
Caroline Jennings Conrad Obituary
Caroline Jennings Conrad

- - Caroline Jennings Conrad, born August 19, 1999, died Tuesday, June 25th, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Caroline is survived by her parents, Craig and Rebecca Conrad and older sisters, Hannah and Grace, adored pets Cami and Fat Mags, Grandparents Joe and Anne Reno and Janet Conrad McCutcheon, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation is planned for Sunday, June 30th from 5-7 pm at Memorial Park (www.memorialparkonline.com). Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, July 1st at St. Louis Catholic Church (stlouischurchmphs.org). Reception will follow in the Clunan Center.

Memorial gifts may be made in Caroline's name to:

- Camp of the Rising Son

www.campoftherisingson.com, follow link to Donate Now.

- Drury University

http://alumni.drury.edu/giving

- St. Agnes Academy

www.saa-sds.org, follow link to giving.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 29, 2019
