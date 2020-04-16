|
|
Carolyn Ann Dacus
Millington - Carolyn Ann Dacus, 83, passed way April 14, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother is survived by four children, three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong resident of the Memphis area working as an executive assistant and business owner. Ann was the "ROCK" of our family and was at her absolute best when our family faced adversity. Services will be private.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020